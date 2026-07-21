Four Volusia County veterans receive keys to new homes in DeLand ceremony

DELAND, Fla. — Four Volusia County veterans received the keys to new homes during a dedication ceremony in DeLand.

More than 100 people attended the July 15 ceremony celebrating the completion of four houses on East Walts Avenue.

The homes were built through a partnership involving West Volusia Habitat for Humanity, the Volusia County Community Services Department’s Volusia Values Veterans Program and local businesses.

Habitat for Humanity constructed the homes, while county Veterans Services employees and community volunteers helped paint and landscape the properties.

Army Veteran Sharhonda Williams and son receive keys to new home

“When David Seilkop approached my team more than a year ago with this vision, we signed on as ground-floor partners,” Community Services Director Brad Burbaugh said. “Now look at the results for our community: four veteran families holding the keys to homes of their own.”

The county’s Community Assistance Division also provided qualifying veterans with down payment assistance and other state and federal grant funding.

The Volusia Values Veterans Program connects veterans with county services, employment opportunities and community resources.

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