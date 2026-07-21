HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital welcomes 29 new resident physicians

SANFORD, Fla. — HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital has welcomed 29 new resident physicians who will complete the next phase of their medical training in Sanford.

The new doctors began their residencies this month in internal medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and the hospital’s Transitional Year Residency Program.

The transitional program gives recent medical school graduates a year of broad clinical training before they move into more specialized fields.

Resident physicians care for patients under the supervision of experienced doctors while receiving hands-on training in their chosen specialties.

Dr. Peter Gallos moved to Central Florida from Blacksburg, Virginia, to join the hospital’s physical medicine and rehabilitation program.

“I’m so excited to be doing my residency in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program at HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital,” Gallos said.

Dr. Waqar Haider, who moved from Phoenix, said he chose internal medicine because of the variety and complexity involved in treating patients with multiple medical conditions.

Hospital leaders said this year marks the first time the internal medicine residency program has reached its full complement of physicians.

“We are thrilled to welcome this talented group of residents,” said Dr. Allison Ferrara, associate director of the hospital’s internal medicine residency program. “We look forward to watching them grow into the next generation of internists serving our community.”

HCA Florida Healthcare operates 153 residency and fellowship programs at 29 teaching hospitals across the state. The network says it currently trains about 2,580 residents and fellows.

HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital is a 221-bed hospital and Level II trauma center in Sanford.

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