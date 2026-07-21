Mid-90s heat forecast for Central Florida as TS Bertha slowly moves through Gulf

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bertha continues to slowly spin in the northeast Gulf.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will slowly drift northwest and west over the next few days, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to many across the northern Gulf coastline.

WFTV Tuesday weather outlook Hot in Central Florida with a chance for rain and storms on Tuesday. (WFTV staff)

States likely feeling some effects from Bertha will include Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida’s Panhandle.

As it pulls farther away from Central Florida, drier air will slide in.

Tuesday’s chance for rain is at 30%, so we could see isolated showers & storms across the Channel 9 viewing area. Rain chances will drop in the coming days.

WFTV Tuesday weather outlook Hot in Central Florida with a chance for rain and storms on Tuesday. (WFTV staff)

It will be hot Tuesday in Central Florida, as highs climb into the mid 90s. It’s a trend Crimi said we can expect for the rest of the week.

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