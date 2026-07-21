South College Orlando to launch new online Doctor of Nursing Practice program in August

, Fla. — South College, which operates an Orlando campus, is adding an online pathway for registered nurses with bachelor’s degrees to pursue a Doctor of Nursing Practice.

The BSN-to-DNP program will become available in August. Applicants must hold a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an active registered nursing license.

The program will use a competency-based education model, allowing students to advance through online coursework by demonstrating that they have mastered the material.

Students can move more quickly through familiar subjects while spending additional time on new or complex topics, according to the college.

“The CBE model has become a proven way for nursing professionals to earn an advanced degree and develop new skills and expertise while maintaining their current health care career,” said Dr. Michael Patrick, president of South College’s competency-based education programs.

The curriculum is designed to prepare nurses for advanced clinical work, executive leadership, teaching, research and health policy roles.

South College offers monthly start dates for its competency-based programs. Students enroll through a six-month subscription model and receive support from a faculty mentor.

The college did not include tuition information or an estimated completion time in its announcement.

Additional information and application requirements are available on the South College website.

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