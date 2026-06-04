DUI charges filed against paramedic found asleep in car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department reports that a paramedic from the Deltona Fire Department is now facing DUI charges for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel.

Body camera footage shows officers from New Smyrna Beach knocking on Brandon Berry’s car window to wake him up. The incident occurred at the intersection of North Dixie Freeway and Wayne Avenue.

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle remained in drive and that cannabis was located within the vehicle.

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