Apopka’s downtown revitalization project faces delays

, Fla. — A major effort to revitalize downtown Apopka is currently encountering possible delays. The City has formally notified the design firm responsible for the Station Street project.

Apopka seeks to revive downtown with event plaza, apartment complex (City of Apopka)

City officials report that the company is two years overdue, after the project was announced between February 20 and 24. They also mention that the firm was supposed to submit their design specifications by July of that year.

Presently, the firm has 30 days to address and resolve the issue; failure to do so will result in termination of its agreement with the City.

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