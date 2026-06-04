Man accused of hitting child with car on Daytona Beach may be released from jail

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The man accused of running over a child on a Volusia County beach could soon be out of jail.

Brock Winkler could soon be released from jail.

His attorneys have filed a motion arguing prosecutors failed to file official charges within 40 days of his April 25 arrest.

Investigators allege Winkler had been drinking at the time he hit the child in Daytona Beach.

The child survived the incident with minor injuries.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group