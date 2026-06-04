Central Florida Zoo celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride with food, music and fun

SANFORD, Fla. — One of the summer’s biggest event returns to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

The event, presented by Orlando Health, runs from 5 p.m. to sunset Friday June 26. The Zoo is at located at 3755 W. Seminole Blvd. in Sanford.

This month’s event will celebrate LGBTQ+Pride, with an evening of food, music and fun for everyone.

The party runs 5 P.M. to sunset. Early bird tickets are $6 and available on the Zoo’s website. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $8.

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