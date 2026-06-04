‘Tony Montana’ faces 20-year sentence for drug and firearm offenses

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Port Orange man nicknamed “Tony Montana” is facing at least 20 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of multiple drug and firearm offenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said Anthony Joseph Brulewicz, 54, was found guilty of four counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, four counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of using, carrying or possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Federal prosecutors said Brulewicz was charged as an armed career criminal.

He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and up to 205 years in federal prison.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Brulewicz sold six firearms and about 30 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant during five law enforcement-controlled purchases.

Prosecutors said the firearms included three pistols, two shotguns and a rifle, all sold from Brulewicz’s residence.

During one of the drug trafficking offenses, prosecutors said Brulewicz used, carried or possessed a firearm in furtherance of the crime.

Brulewicz was indicted Dec. 17, 2025.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Port Orange Police Department.

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