2027 Masters Tournament ticket lottery opens

If you want to see the 2027 Masters Tournament or the Augusta National’s Women’s Amateur in person, the lottery is now open, but you will have to act fast to get a chance to buy tickets.

Golf Digest said the event has “the toughest ticket in sports” with millions of entries into the lottery each year.

How to get into the lottery?

You must have an account registered for either the Masters or ANWA Golf websites.

Each event has its own lottery with a deadline of June 20.

On the sites, you can apply for up to four passes to any or all Masters practice rounds Monday through Wednesday, as well as the daily tournament, WSB reported.

For the ANWA tournament, a lottery for up to four tickets for the daily rounds is also open.

Golf.com said you will have to select the days and number of tickets you would like to be entered for.

You can use only your permanent address and submit only one entry per tournament.

You must be 21 or over, with winners notified in July. The payment portal opens on July 20, with payments due in August.

Tickets will be mailed out in March 2027. Resales are not permitted.

When are the tournaments?

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is first, scheduled for April 1-4, 2027.

The Master’s practice rounds are April 5-7, 2027, while the tournament is April 8-11, 2027.

How much are tickets?

Master’s practice rounds price breakdown is as follows:

$125 a ticket on Monday and Tuesday

$150 a ticket for Wednesday’s practice round and Par 3 contest

$160 a ticket for main rounds Thursday through Sunday

Golf Digest said that daily rounds will be handed out first, then the practice rounds.

The prices are the same as in 2026, a slight increase over prior years, according to Golf.com.

For the women’s tournament, the first two rounds are free, but the final round is $150 a ticket.

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