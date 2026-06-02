Timeline & evidence link man to Mount Dora murder

EUSTIS, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office provides updates on an ongoing murder case, stating that Shahidul Islam has been extradited from federal custody to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with Monica Islam’s death.

Monica Islam

On May 2nd, 2025, the body of 44-year-old Monica Islam from Eustis was found by a passerby at the intersection of Wolf Branch Drive and Scenic Hills Drive in Mount Dora.

Evidence and witness accounts suggest that Islam was near the site where her body was found, and his car had a shattered passenger window, a projectile in the door, and blood stains likely matching his DNA.

Islam had allegedly struck and threatened Monica in Bangladesh during a dispute, and had left the US shortly after without being charged.

Timeline

According to the report, license plate reader databases indicate that his car was near the location where Monica’s body was discovered around 5:56 a.m. By about 6:28 a.m., Shahidul began searching online for information about the incident.

He returned to his Longwood home around 7 a.m. Monica’s body was found at 7:22 a.m.

Islam was extradited from federal custody to Lake County on May 31 on the first-degree murder warrant that detectives had obtained in May of 2025.

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