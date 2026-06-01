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Beach ramp toll booth attendant killed in Daytona Beach Shores crash

Channel 9 Eyewitness News has a crew on the way

By Karan Deardorff, WFTV and Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Truck from daytona beach shores crash
By Karan Deardorff, WFTV and Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A beach ramp toll booth attendant was killed Monday after a pickup truck hit a toll booth in Daytona Beach Shores and continued into the ocean, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. at the Dunlawton Avenue beach access ramp.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Dunlawton Avenue hit a beach ramp toll booth with a toll attendant inside.

After hitting the booth, the truck continued onto the beach and into the ocean, deputies said.

Despite rescue efforts at the scene, the toll attendant did not survive her injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the driver has been detained while a crash investigation continues.

Investigators have not said what led up to the crash.

The Dunlawton beach access ramp will remain closed until further notice.

“The Sheriff’s Office sends sincere condolences to the victim’s family, friends and coworkers following this tragic loss of life,” the agency said.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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