Palm Coast man arrested for sexually assaulting teen and fleeing investigation

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Palm Coast man has been arrested after Flagler County deputies said he sexually assaulted a teenager and tried to leave the state during the investigation.

Micah McGuire, 21, was arrested after a monthlong investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the investigation began in April after a juvenile victim reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew only as “Micah.”

Detectives later identified the suspect as McGuire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said McGuire engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the teen and recorded part of the encounter on the teen’s cellphone.

On May 29, detectives tried to find McGuire and later reached him by phone to arrange a meeting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said McGuire became agitated during the call and told detectives he was moving to Denver on June 3 because he wanted to get “out of Florida.”

After the call, investigators said McGuire made several calls trying to leave the state immediately, including arranging a ride to Orlando so he could fly to Colorado ahead of schedule.

Detectives later met McGuire at his home and interviewed him outside the front door.

Deputies said detectives told McGuire they had a search warrant and would be collecting his DNA and cellphone.

According to the sheriff’s office, McGuire became uncooperative, stepped back inside the home and tried to slam the door on detectives.

Detectives then secured McGuire as he continued to resist, according to the sheriff’s office.

McGuire was arrested on charges of lewd or lascivious battery, promoting sexual performance by a child and resisting an officer without violence.

He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he was being held on a $61,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said McGuire has prior arrests on charges including written or electronic threats to kill, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, obstruction without violence and violation of probation.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives said they are looking for potential additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.

The charges are allegations, and McGuire is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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