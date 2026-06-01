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Prison guard convicted for taking bribes to smuggle in illegal items

Investigators said Torres received $43,550 in bribes

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Prison bars stock photo (Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — A former federal correctional officer from St. Cloud has been sentenced to prison for taking bribes to bring contraband into a federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Karen Torres, 50, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for receiving a bribe as a public official.

As part of her sentence, Torres is required to forfeit $43,550 to the United States, which prosecutors said represents the proceeds of her crime.

Torres pleaded guilty on Feb. 4.

According to court records, Torres worked as a correctional officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in Sumter County.

Prosecutors said that between May 2022 and March 3, 2025, Torres brought contraband into FCC Coleman in exchange for bribes from inmates.

The contraband included marijuana, cigarettes and K2, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said Torres received $43,550 in bribes.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Nowalk Watson.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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