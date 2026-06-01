Florida fishermen caught with 51 barracudas

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were recently arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission off the Florida coast in Monroe County.

The arrests occurred after the suspects were found with 51 barracudas in a cooler, far exceeding the legal fishing limit for the area.

FWC said its officers observed the suspects on a boat with spearguns and decided to investigate further.

In Monroe County, the legal limit for barracuda fishing is two fish per person or a maximum of six barracudas per boat.

Great barracudas are not considered an endangered species.

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