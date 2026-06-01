Jacksonville nurse practitioner faces 20 years for drug distribution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Kenyatta Dacres, 45, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Federal prosecutors said Dacres was an advanced practice registered nurse, commonly known as a nurse practitioner, licensed in Florida.

According to court documents, Dacres prescribed controlled substances to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent on three separate occasions.

Prosecutors said Dacres prescribed Lortab pills containing hydrocodone in increasing dosages, even though the undercover agent indicated he was not in pain.

Dacres also prescribed Adderall pills containing amphetamine, according to prosecutors.

Court documents said the undercover agent denied having any history or diagnosis that would support the prescription and indicated he had recently been arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

A medical doctor reviewed materials connected to the investigation and determined Dacres’ prescriptions for Lortab and Adderall were issued without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the course of professional practice, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelli Swaney.

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