Deputies issue alert for missing and endangered woman in Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing woman.

Roxann Dee Hunt was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen leaving her Ocala home around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Concerns for her well-being stem from her insulin-dependent diabetic condition and recent onset of memory loss, officials said.

Deputies said Hunt was driving a 2004 white Ford Taurus with Florida license plate 37DUTW.

She departed from her home in the 2200 block of NE 79th Place in Ocala.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Hunt.

If anyone has seen Hunt or her vehicle, or possesses any information regarding her current whereabouts, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

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