US economy adds 115,000 jobs in April, unemployment rate stays at 4.3%

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. economy added 115,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%, according to the latest available federal jobs report.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said job gains were reported in health care, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade.

The number of unemployed people changed little in April at 7.4 million, according to the report.

Health care added 37,000 jobs in April, with gains in nursing and residential care facilities and home health care services.

Transportation and warehousing added 30,000 jobs, largely driven by gains in couriers and messengers.

Retail trade added 22,000 jobs, with gains in warehouse clubs, supercenters, other general merchandise retailers, and building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers.

Federal government employment continued to decline, falling by 9,000 jobs in April. Federal government employment is down by 348,000 since reaching a peak in October 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Employment in information also continued to trend down in April, losing 13,000 jobs.

Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose by 6 cents, or 0.2%, to $37.41 in April. Over the year, average hourly earnings increased by 3.6%.

The average workweek for private-sector employees edged up to 34.3 hours.

The report also revised February job numbers down by 23,000, from a loss of 133,000 jobs to a loss of 156,000 jobs. March job gains were revised up by 7,000, from 178,000 to 185,000.

With those revisions, February and March employment combined was 16,000 jobs lower than previously reported.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release the May jobs report on Friday, June 5.

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