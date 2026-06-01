Sanford man sentenced to 25 years for cocaine trafficking

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Sanford man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in a cocaine trafficking case, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Terrence Denard Perkins, 46, was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A federal jury found Perkins guilty on Nov. 20, 2025.

The court also ordered Perkins to forfeit hundreds of rounds of ammunition and more than a dozen firearms, including AR-style rifles, handguns and a machine gun, prosecutors said.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, agents with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s City/County Investigative Bureau were conducting a narcotics investigation when they learned of a planned narcotics robbery at Perkins’ stash house in a residential Sanford neighborhood.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant the same day.

Prosecutors said the home was occupied by Perkins’ elderly stepfather.

Inside the house, agents found an electronic money counter, revolvers and a loaded AR-15 semiautomatic rifle hidden behind a sofa cushion, according to prosecutors.

In a backyard carport, agents found bags of cocaine and a cocaine cutting, packaging and distribution station.

Prosecutors said another loaded AR-15 and a MAC-10 handgun wrapped in a T-shirt were found on the hood of Perkins’ vehicle near the packaging station.

Inside a broken-down car in the backyard, agents found more AR-15s, handguns, an AK-47 rifle, a machine gun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to prosecutors.

Inside another broken-down car positioned outside the stepfather’s bedroom window, agents found Perkins’ cocaine inventory: 18 sealed and stamped kilogram bricks of cocaine.

Federal and state investigators later uncovered witnesses, financial records, DNA evidence, surveillance video and social media posts that prosecutors said showed Perkins had trafficked and distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine in Sanford for years using cartel-linked suppliers.

Prosecutors said Perkins is a seven-time convicted felon, with prior convictions including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office’s City/County Investigative Bureau, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group