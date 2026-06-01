Orlando Museum of Art honors Francisco Masó with top contemporary art award

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art has named Francisco Masó the winner of the 2026 Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.

Masó, a Cuban-born, Miami-based artist, received the $20,000 award during the museum’s opening celebration.

The museum said Masó was honored for his immersive installation, “The Coronation of Gladiolus.”

OMA said the installation examines surveillance, repression, resistance and coded systems of power through painting, installation, sound and symbolic references to Cuban public demonstrations.

Masó is an Afro-Latinx conceptual artist who was born in Havana in 1988 and now lives and works in Miami.

His work spans photography, painting, performance and installation, according to the museum.

“I am more than excited. This is fantastic,” Masó said. “I want to give thanks to the museum – all the people who helped me to bring my proposal to life.”

The 12th annual Florida Prize in Contemporary Art exhibition is now on view at the Orlando Museum of Art through Aug. 23.

The exhibition features 12 Florida-based artists and collaborative duos working across multiple mediums.

The featured artists include Masó, Maria Theresa Barbist, Rose Marie Cromwell, Jason Hackenwerth, Katie Hargrave and Meredith Laura Lynn, Jessy Nite, Charo Oquet, Ema Ri, Mette Tommerup, and We Are Nice’n Easy, a duo made up of Allison Matherly and Jeffrey Noble.

The 2026 winner was selected by juror Jade Powers, The Hugh Kaul Curator of Contemporary Art at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Visitors can vote for their favorite artist throughout the summer for the People’s Choice Award.

The People’s Choice Award includes a $5,000 prize and will be announced at the exhibition’s closing ceremony on Aug. 20.

More information is available through the Orlando Museum of Art.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group