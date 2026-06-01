Teens targeted in growing wave of AI scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 22,000 people were victimized by artificial intelligence scams last year.

Victims reported losing a combined $890 million to these scams.

These figures were reported by the FBI, which tracks the financial impact of such fraudulent activities nationwide.

One woman reported losing over $45,000 after scammers used information gathered from her Facebook page.

Officials identify teenagers under 17 as a key target group for these scammers.

To prevent falling victim to these scams, authorities recommend avoiding posting pictures that display personal information, such as home addresses or vehicle license plate numbers.

If contacted by a scammer, individuals are advised not to engage in conversation or pay any ransom demands.

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