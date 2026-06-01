Dua Lipa, Callum Turner marry

Singer Dua Lipa is a married woman after she and actor Callum Turner tied the knot.

The couple married on May 31 at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Photos of the intimate wedding were shared by The Daily Mail and The Sun.

They went Instagram official in July 2024 after rumors began swirling that they were a couple months before, People magazine reported.

Lipa and Turner first met at a London cafe after being introduced by the restaurant’s co-founder. They met again a year later in Los Angeles, she told British Vogue.

Lipa confirmed her and Turner’s engagement in an interview last June with the publication. At the time, she said she wanted to get married once she wrapped her world tour.

She also said she hopes to start a family in the future.

“I’d love to have kids one day,” she told British Vogue. “But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time — how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take.”

“I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens,” she said.

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