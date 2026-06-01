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SeaWorld Orlando rehabilitates rescued manatees Houndstooth and Cannoli

Manatees make triumphant return to Crystal River after SeaWorld rehabilitation.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two manatees, named Houndstooth and Cannoli, were released back into Crystal River late last week.

They had been undergoing rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando after being rescued earlier this year.

Houndstooth and Cannoli were found weak and underweight when they were rescued.

After a few months of care, both manatees regained the necessary weight and made full recoveries.

SeaWorld Orlando provided care for both manatees for a few months, ensuring their recovery before their return to the wild.

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