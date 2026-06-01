Troopers say man arrested after high-speed chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers arrested Jonathan Hartman in Volusia County after they say he led them on a high-speed chase that resulted in another crash.

The crash occurred on Old Mission Road in New Smyrna Beach.

The pursuit began as a hit-and-run incident and concluded when Hartman crashed his truck into two other cars, troopers said.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the crash.

Hartman was booked into the Volusia County Jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group