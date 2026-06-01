Apply now for tuition-free online education in Florida for 2026-27 school year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Enrollment is now open for Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools for the 2026-27 school year.

Florida students in kindergarten through 12th grade can apply through July 17.

Classes begin Aug. 19.

Florida Virtual Full Time, also known as FLVS Full Time, is a statewide, tuition-free public school district that provides full-time online education.

The district follows a traditional academic calendar and offers scheduled, teacher-led classes.

Live lessons are required for elementary grades, core middle school courses and advanced high school courses, according to FLVS.

FLVS Full Time includes Florida Virtual Elementary School, Florida Virtual Middle School and Florida Virtual High School.

Students take a full-time course load and follow a 180-day school year from August through May.

“Each year, more than 9,000 students choose FLVS Full Time for a flexible, supportive learning experience that best suits their needs and helps them succeed academically,” said Brett Cucuel, director of instruction.

Cucuel said students benefit from dedicated teachers, structured live instruction and an online learning model.

The district offers more than 200 course options across core subjects, electives and world languages.

Students can also take honors, Advanced Placement, Cambridge AICE, dual enrollment and career and technical education courses in areas including business, information technology, cybersecurity and health sciences.

Students earn a high school diploma after meeting graduation requirements.

FLVS said the district had a 97% graduation rate for the 2024-25 academic year.

Beyond classes, students can participate in more than 80 clubs and optional in-person events, including field trips and meet-ups across Florida.

Families must provide proof of Florida residency and submit prior academic records as part of the application process.

More information is available through Florida Virtual School.

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