Orlando Magic announce new head coach

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sean Sweeney has been named the 16th head coach of the Orlando Magic, the team announced on Monday.

Basketball Operations President Jeff Weltman for the Magic made the announcement.

Sweeney will join the Magic after the NBA Finals, where he is currently serving as associate head coach for the Western Conference Champion San Antonio Spurs.

“We’re excited to welcome Sean (Sweeney) to the Orlando Magic family,” Weltman said. “Sean brings a tremendous work ethic and a high degree of intensity that set the tone for everything he does. Sean’s attention to detail and his ability to communicate and teach the game clearly stands out. He’s grounded in competitiveness and accountability, while also embracing a modern, creative approach to coaching.”

Sweeney’s recent NBA experience includes four seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks from 2021-2025.

Before his tenure in Dallas, he spent three seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons from 2018-2021. He also served a four-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks in an assistant coaching role from 2014-2018.

Sweeney began his NBA career in 2011 with the Brooklyn Nets, initially as a video coordinator. He then transitioned to an assistant coaching position with the Nets for the 2013-2014 season.

His early career included collegiate stops as a video coordinator for the University of Northern Iowa and as director of basketball operations at the University of Evansville.

Sweeney also had assistant coaching stints at Anoka-Ramsey Community College and the Academy of Art University.

Sweeney is a native of Saint Paul, Minn. He played one season at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay before transferring to the University of St. Thomas, also in St. Paul.

He was a three-year starter at St. Thomas and earned all-conference honors as a senior during the 2005-2006 season.

Sweeney will continue with the San Antonio Spurs through the NBA Finals.

He is expected to join the Magic before the 2025-2026 campaign.

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