68-year-old woman arrested for calling 911 over Jell-O shot denial at Ocala bar

OCALA, Fla. — A woman was arrested Wednesday after Marion County deputies said she repeatedly called 911 because a bar would not give her a Jell-O shot.

Diane Blalock, 68, was arrested at the No Where Bar on Southwest 27th Avenue in Ocala, according to a Marion County arrest affidavit.

Blalock is charged with misuse of 911 services, trespassing and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Blalock called 911 and told dispatchers the bar would not give her a Jell-O shot.

According to the affidavit, Blalock called 911 three times requesting a deputy for help obtaining alcohol from the bar.

Deputies said attempts to contact Blalock by phone were unsuccessful, so a deputy went to the bar.

While the deputy was on the way, dispatchers said Blalock called 911 again.

When the deputy arrived, Blalock was sitting at a dining table outside the front of the bar, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Blalock told them she came to the bar with a friend who had left, and that she wanted a ride home because she had medical conditions that prevented her from walking home.

The deputy told Blalock that law enforcement could not give her a ride, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said the owner of the bar came outside and told deputies Blalock had recently been issued a trespass warning.

According to the affidavit, deputies confirmed the trespass warning was indefinite and that Blalock was the person who had been trespassed.

Deputies said a search after her arrest found a small amount of marijuana and two pipes in Blalock’s purse.

Marion County Fire Rescue evaluated Blalock because she told deputies she had been drinking alcohol and had recently smoked marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Blalock was medically cleared and taken to the Marion County Jail without incident.

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