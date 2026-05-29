Warning issued over hazardous debris scattered by rocket explosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A massive rocket explosion occurred overnight on Florida’s Space Coast, prompting warnings for the public regarding hazardous space debris.

The full extent of damage to the launch pad and the environmental impact of the explosion remain unknown.

Space debris from the incident is considered hazardous and is expected to wash ashore over the next couple of days, posing potential risks to the environment and public safety.

The public is advised not to touch any space debris they encounter and to immediately call 911 if they spot any.

This warning applies to everyone, including individuals fishing on boats in the area.

The explosion has broad implications for future spaceflight, directly affecting Blue Origin’s operations and NASA’s Moon Base Initiative.

Beyond the moon base project, the explosion also affects various satellite programs.

AST SpaceMobile, a company that contracts with Blue Origin, saw its stock fall 10% overnight.

The company has not yet released any statements regarding the incident.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group