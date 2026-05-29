Blue Origin confirms anomaly after New Glenn rocket explodes during Cape Canaveral test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket experienced an anomaly Thursday night during a hotfire test at Space Launch Complex 36, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the New Glenn vehicle experienced the anomaly during a static fire test on the pad around 9 p.m. The FAA said the test was not within the scope of FAA-licensed activities and there was no impact to air traffic.

Blue Origin said all personnel have been accounted for.

“We experienced an anomaly during today’s hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more,” Blue Origin said in a post on X.

We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 29, 2026

Space Launch Delta 45 said emergency responders are on the scene. Officials said all personnel have been accounted for and there were no injuries or fatalities.

Range officials, Blue Origin and other partners are evaluating available data to determine the exact cause of the anomaly, Space Launch Delta 45 said.

Officials said the Eastern Range remains fully mission capable and continues to support operations at all other launch complexes.

Channel 9 has crews headed to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and is working to gather additional details.

Spaceflight Now posted video showing an explosion at Launch Complex 36. The outlet said it happened about 9 p.m. as Blue Origin was beginning a static fire test of New Glenn.

Breaking news: As it was beginning a planned static fire test at Launch Complex 36, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket exploded. We're working to learn more.



📸: @ABernNYC pic.twitter.com/VN7JFaS7QO — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) May 29, 2026

New Glenn is Blue Origin’s heavy-lift rocket. The vehicle launches from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

A hotfire, also known as a static fire test, is when a rocket’s engines are briefly fired while the vehicle remains secured to the launch pad. The test is often used to evaluate the rocket and ground systems before launch.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos took to X to announce they plan to rebuild.

“It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it,” Bezos said in a post on X. “Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying.”

All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 29, 2026

Channel 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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