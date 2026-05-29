SpaceX could launch Falcon 9 rocket just hours after Blue Origin rocket explosion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX could still try to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Friday morning, hours after another rocket company suffered a massive explosion during a test.

Channel 9 has reached out to confirm if SpaceX is still planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Friday morning.

The launch is planned for 8:57 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The mission aims to send another batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

This is some uncertainty if the launch will still happen as planned due to a Blue Origin New Glenn rocket exploding around 9 p.m. during “hotfire” test at Space Launch Complex 36.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned Falcon 9 rocket launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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