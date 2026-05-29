Orlando man gets life sentence for child sextortion scheme with over 50 victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has been sentenced to life in federal prison for a child sextortion scheme involving more than 50 victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Montrey Roseberry, 20, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza after being convicted of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, production of child sex abuse material and possession of child sex abuse material.

Prosecutors said Roseberry was found guilty Feb. 19.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Roseberry operated the scheme from at least July 14, 2023, through at least April 2024.

Prosecutors said Roseberry impersonated a woman online and targeted young victims on social media.

According to court documents, Roseberry coerced children into producing sexually explicit images and videos, then used those materials to threaten and extort the victims into sending more abusive content.

Prosecutors said Roseberry threatened to send prior images and videos to the victims’ family members, friends and classmates if they did not comply.

In some cases, Roseberry also threatened the victims with death, according to prosecutors.

Court documents said Roseberry sent victims photographs of their homes and the names of their schools, friends and family members to frighten them into complying with his demands.

As a result of the scheme, prosecutors said Roseberry obtained child sex abuse images of more than 50 victims.

“Roseberry targeted young children, coerced them into producing abuse material, and threatened to destroy their lives if they resisted,” U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said.

Kehoe said the sentence sends a message that people who exploit children will face severe punishment.

FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor said the case shows why parents and young people should be cautious on social media and gaming platforms.

“We urge young people and their parents to be cautious, especially on social media and gaming platforms, because child predators typically use these platforms to find their victims,” Fodor said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kaley Austin-Aronson and Noah P. Dorman.

Prosecutors said the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at combating child sexual exploitation and abuse.

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