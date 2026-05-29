Rocket explosion: What we know about Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There is a new focus on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket after an overnight explosion during a test on its launch pad.

The New Glenn rocket completed its third launch last month and successfully landed its first stage booster.

The mission, however, placed its payload into an abnormal orbit.

The recent flight is part of the New Glenn rocket’s early launch stages, following its first launch in January 2025.

During this inaugural flight, the rocket successfully placed a test satellite into orbit.

However, the first stage booster did not achieve a successful landing.

The second launch for the New Glenn occurred in November 2025.

This marked the first successful landing for New Glenn’s first stage booster.

The third launch took place last month. Blue Origin successfully launched the rocket, and its booster landed successfully.

The rocket that exploded did not have a planned mission because it was still in the testing phase of its development.

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