Water treatment plant malfunction leads to boil water advisory in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice was issued Thursday for some Seminole County Utilities customers.

The notice affects customers in the Southeast Water System Service Area.

County officials said the advisory was issued at 8 a.m. Thursday after a malfunction at the water treatment plant caused pressure to drop below 20 psi.

Power has since been restored, and the distribution system has been flushed, according to the county.

Officials said bacteriological samples are being taken as a precaution.

The affected area extends from State Road 436 and Red Bug Lake Road east to Aloma Avenue.

Customers in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Officials said water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Bottled water can also be used as an alternative.

Seminole County Boil water notice map

The boil water notice will remain in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink.

Reverse 911 calls were sent to affected customers, and notices were provided to businesses, according to the county.

Anyone with questions can call Seminole County Utility Services at 407-665-2110 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

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