Brevard woman arrested after fatal dog mauling that killed neighbor walking her dog

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Brevard County was arrested after investigators alleged her dogs fatally mauled a neighbor who was out walking her dog earlier this month.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced on Wednesday that owner Linda Cutler was taken into custody and faced a manslaughter charge related to Jody Cowan’s death.

Authorities report that the attack occurred in the early morning of May 19 as Cowan was walking her dog in her neighborhood. They stated that two of Cutler’s dogs, Max and Mako, escaped from their yard and attacked Cowan.

Sheriff Ivey said the dogs climbed over a fence before brutally attacking the victim, knocking her to the ground, and dragging her across the area during the mauling.

A home surveillance camera captured much of the attack. Authorities described the footage as graphic and disturbing.

Investigators stated that Cowan attempted to shield her dog and escape from the animals but was ultimately overpowered. Her husband reportedly heard her screams and hurried outside, using a knife to fend off the dogs.

Cowan was taken to a nearby trauma center, where she later died from her injuries about four hours after the attack.

During the investigation, detectives found that Cutler reportedly knew the dogs often escaped from the yard and had a history of aggressive behavior. Authorities noted that the dogs had received numerous complaints and citations from Animal Services.

Sheriff Ivey stated that during a sworn statement, Cutler admitted she was aware the dogs often escaped and that one had previously bitten someone. Investigators also reported she acknowledged that the fencing on the property had holes, which they used to explain the dogs’ escapes.

According to the sheriff, Cutler also admitted the dogs had become increasingly aggressive, even toward her.

Investigators stated that Animal Services had restricted authority under Florida law, noting that prior complaints and citations alone did not justify the permanent seizure of the dogs.

The sheriff also criticized Cutler’s response after the deadly attack, stating she inquired with investigators about when she could retrieve her dogs after learning of the death.

After the investigation, agents provided evidence to the State Attorney’s Office and obtained a manslaughter arrest warrant signed by Judge Kirk Jacobus.

Earlier Wednesday, Cutler was arrested at a Hilton hotel in Melbourne Beach, with help from the Melbourne Police Department. She is currently held without bond.

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