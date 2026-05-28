Man faces 10 years for doping athlete in international competitions

ORLANDO, Fla. — 46-year-old Paul Alexander Askew of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to conspiracy to influence major international sports competitions by doping. The scheme, which involved providing a professional track and field athlete with banned substances, took place between July 10, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

Askew faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison for his role in the conspiracy. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe announced the guilty plea.

According to court documents, Askew conspired with a professional track and field athlete and at least one other person to provide the athlete with testosterone. Testosterone is a banned substance intended to improve the athlete’s performance at major international track and field competitions.

The doping was ongoing during the athlete’s competitions in 2023. Askew and the athlete also intended to use illegal testosterone injections in 2024 for the American Outdoor Track and Field Championships, the World Athletics Indoor Championships, the 2024 United States Olympic Trials, and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The doping conspiracy was revealed before the athlete could compete in other planned competitions.

A sentencing date for Askew has not yet been set.

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