Murder suspect on the loose in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a domestic homicide suspect after a deadly shooting in Alachua County led to a pursuit across Central Florida, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly killed his on-again, off-again girlfriend in Alachua County before fleeing the area.

Daytona Beach police later identified the suspect’s vehicle using license plate reader technology, officials said.

Police attempted to stop the suspect, leading to a chase.

During the pursuit, investigators say the suspect made threats of “suicide by cop,” raising concerns about the danger to both officers and the public.

Law enforcement officials say the suspect has a limited criminal history, though previous charges reportedly include domestic violence-related offenses and resisting law enforcement.

Authorities said the suspect is believed to be suicidal and potentially dangerous.

Police say they are taking extra precautions as the search continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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