Teen driver hospitalized after high-speed crash into Florida home, troopers say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater teen was hospitalized after a violent crash Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 15-year-old was driving a Dodge Durango around 10 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The teen struck multiple traffic control devices and utility fixtures before crashing into a home and a parked vehicle on South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

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Troopers said the driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

In Florida, drivers can legally drive on their own at 16 if they have held a learner’s permit for at least 12 months without any moving violations and passed the Class E Driving Skills Test.

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