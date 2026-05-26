Screws strewn all over Narcoossee Road for second time in a week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Another wave of drivers rushed into tire shops along Narcoossee Road on Tuesday after a bag of nails presumably fell out of a car or truck, puncturing one tire after the next.

It was the second time it had happened in a two-block area in less than a week. The first occasion, on Wednesday, featured 1.5-inch drywall screws, similar to what appeared on Tuesday.

“I hear something weird on my tires, and when I go out of my car, I see two tires completely full with nails,” Orlando Sanchez said, adding that he paid $1,000 to have the two tires replaced.

Crews shut down several lanes of the road while they swept up the screws, though some could still be found in the bike lane after the road reopened.

Law enforcement officials said they received few reports about the screws and did not know how they appeared or who was behind them.

“We have to look for whoever is responsible for this,” Sanchez said. “It’s not fair.”

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