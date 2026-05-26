DELAND, Fla. — A trial date has been set for the owners of dogs that fatally mauled an 8-year-old boy in a DeLand neighborhood last year. Amanda Franco and Brandy Hodil will go to trial in October following the death of Michael Millett.

The incident, which occurred last year, involved dogs owned by Franco and Hodil.

Millett, 8, died after being mauled while walking in his neighborhood in DeLand.

Trial date set for owners of dogs that killed boy in DeLand Trial date set for owners of dogs that fatally mauled an 8-year-old boy in DeLand. Owners oppose plea deal. Evidence to be submitted by September 4.

Tiffani Connell, mother of 8-year-old Millett, voiced her opposition to a plea deal in the case. “We’re coming up on 10 months and we’re not much further along than we were 10 months ago,” Connell said.

The court has established September 4 as the deadline for attorneys to submit all evidence they plan to present at the trial.

The trial for Franco and Hodil is scheduled for October. Attorneys must submit all potential evidence by Sept. 4.

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