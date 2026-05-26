“It’s unbearable”: State cites Kissimmee waste facility over odor, stormwater violations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Businesses in Kissimmee say a foul odor from a waste management site has become unbearable and is hurting their bottom lines.

The state has fined the company responsible, Kite Technology USA, but the problem continues.

According to the company website, the wastewater treatment facility, located on Smith Street in Kissimmee, receives and processes liquid waste from haulers throughout the state of Florida, specifically waste from septic systems and grease trap water.

Nearby business owners say they’re leaving work with migraines and gagging throughout the day because of the smell coming from Kite Technology site.

“I mean, it’s really putrid. It’s worse than rotting eggs,” said Russell Dwork, who owns an automotive shop nearby, “It makes you want to puke. It’s that bad.”

Dwork is one of several business owners who has been dealing with the stench for months.

Some have been keeping a log of the smell, noting when it is at its worse to help track patterns.

“I keep teasing we should all just wear masks outside. It’s unbearable,” said Jill Urso who owns an interior woodworking company across the street from Kite Technology. She has been keeping a log of the odor since September.

Urso told Channel 9 her customers have complained and that she’s now working with a broker to relocate her business.

“We’re going to have to be out of here because I can’t continue to smell this,” said Urso.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is aware of the issue.

During a site visit on April 3d, FDEP found that the smell was leaving property boundaries violating state rules about air pollutants.

Kite Technology was ordered to pay at $2,500.00 dollar fine, told to complete an odor management plan, and ordered to begin construction on a permanent building enclosure to better contain the smell.

Records also show Kite Technology USA was fined more than $30,000 in February for multiple stormwater violations tied to liquid waste handling and runoff controls.

During an inspection, FDEP found deteriorating tanks used to store waste, exposed liquid waste, runoff concerns, and that a secondary containment mechanism had failed allowing the release of liquid waste material.

According to FDEP those issues created the potential for pollutants to enter the county stormwater system.

The company was ordered to come up with a plan to correct those issues within 30 days.

Kite Technology USA also agreed to pay additional fines if future stormwater testing shows excessively muddy or polluted runoff.

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