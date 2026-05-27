Lightning strike kills top-bred cattle at Florida ranch

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida cattle ranch is mourning the loss of several animals after a lightning strike during recent storms.

According to Lettelier Brangus, four of the ranch’s top-bred donor cows and a calf were found dead under a tree after being struck by lightning.

“Like the rest of Florida, we have been praying for rain,” the ranch said in a statement. “Unfortunately, with rain comes lightning, and today we woke up to a sight no cattle farmer ever wants to see.”

The ranch identified the cattle as LB Ms. Stormi, LB Ms. Black Pearl and LB Ms. Jolene, animals described as some of the operation’s top genetics producers.

“While we are devastated to lose some of our top cattle, we know their genetics will continue to be represented in our herd for years to come,” the statement said. “We will forever be proud to have raised them.”

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