Public’s assistance needed in identifying Bath & Body Works theft suspects

CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two women accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Bath & Body Works store last month.

According to police, the theft occurred on April 30, around 3:16 p.m. at Bath & Body Works, located at 2345 South U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont.

Investigators say the two women entered the store and loaded baskets with dozens of items, including 43 candles and 11 room sprays. Police say the suspects then walked out of the store without attempting to pay, passing all points of sale before leaving in a vehicle parked outside.

Authorities said the stolen merchandise was valued at $1,257.30.

Police described the first suspect as about 5-foot-9 and 350 pounds. She was wearing a red shirt, possibly with Buc-ee’s branding, along with a hat, a black face mask, and black shorts.

The second suspect was described as about 5-foot-8, of medium build, weighing around 225 pounds. She was wearing denim shorts, a white shirt, and and a cross-body bag, with tattoos visible on her legs.

Investigators released photos of the women and are asking anyone who recognizes them or has information about the case to contact Detective Lee with the Clermont Police Department at Hlee@clermontfl.org or email intel@clermontfl.org

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