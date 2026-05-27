Florida neighborhoods ranked among best for leisurely Sundays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three Florida neighborhoods have earned national recognition as ideal places to unwind and enjoy a leisurely Sunday.

A recent survey from Calgary.com ranked neighborhoods across the U.S. based on qualities people associate with a perfect “slow Sunday,” such as walkable streets, local coffee shops, quiet surroundings, bookstores, brunch spots, and outdoor spaces.

Old Northeast in St. Petersburg, Seminole Heights in Tampa, and College Park in Orlando all made the list.

Old Northeast ranked the highest among Florida neighborhoods at number 11 nationally. The St. Petersburg area was praised for its brick streets, waterfront paths, banyan trees, and neighborhood cafés that invite people to spend time outdoors.

Seminole Heights in Tampa secured the 12th spot, with the survey highlighting its historic bungalows, independent coffee shops, shaded streets, and local restaurants that create a laid-back, creative atmosphere.

College Park in Orlando came in at number 73 nationwide. Researchers noted its lakeside walks, sidewalk cafés, bookstores, and farmers markets as reasons it stands out from the busier parts of Central Florida.

The survey, which included responses from over 3,000 people nationwide, found that many Americans are seeking neighborhoods that feel slower, quieter, and more community-oriented.

Top activities people associate with a perfect Sunday include relaxing at home, enjoying coffee outdoors, and strolling through peaceful neighborhoods.

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