Stepbrother accused of killing Titusville teen on cruise ship due in court

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The stepbrother accused of killing a Titusville teen onboard a Carnival cruise ship will be back in court on Wednesday.

Timothy Hudson is accused of raping and killing Anna Kepner in November.

Investigators determined Kepner died from mechanical asphyxiation, which means she could not breathe due to pressure on her neck. Hudson is expected back in court as the legal battle continues.

Kepner was an A student at Temple Christian School, a lifelong gymnast and a cheerleader.

She had plans to join the U.S. Navy after graduation with a dream of becoming a K-9 officer.

Her life was cut short during a family cruise that was meant to celebrate her graduation.

In a heartbreaking moment, Kepner’s father accepted her diploma during her graduation ceremony, symbolizing the future she never experienced.

Friends described Kepner as “pure energy,” “bubbly,” “funny” and “outgoing.” She was known for her love of making people smile.

Last fall, hundreds of people gathered for a celebration of life, remembering the joy Kepner brought to their lives.

Her family says they are focused on keeping her memory alive and are pushing for justice.

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