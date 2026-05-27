Road rage leads to shooting at Palm Coast McDonald’s, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting linked to an apparent case of road rage left one person badly hurt Tuesday night in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. at a McDonald’s restaurant located at Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway.

FCSO said everyone involved in the incident has been identified and a suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not provide further details about the road rage incident they believe led to the gunfire, but said in a social media post that there was no threat to the community.

FCSO said the investigation remains active.

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