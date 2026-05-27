Governor DeSantis calls for property tax relief in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has called for a special session in Tallahassee to discuss property tax relief for homeowners in Florida.

He believes that increasing homestead exemptions would make the most significant difference for people in the current economy.

Governor DeSantis Calls for Special Session on Property Tax Relief https://t.co/w2j5XKSQgK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 27, 2026

Florida Policy Institute (FPI) released a statement from CEO Sadaf Knight after Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the Legislature to increase Florida’s homestead exemption to $250,000 and gradually eliminate all property taxes on homesteads.

“Eliminating all property taxes on homesteads would represent nothing more than a cost shift — one that leaves a gaping hole across local budgets, including counties, cities, and school districts, while forcing local lawmakers to choose between cutting critical services, raising local taxes and fees to make up for the missing revenue, or acting on a combination of these options. Rural communities in Florida would be especially affected." “The proposal would disproportionately benefit the wealthiest families in the state, who already pay less in state and local taxes as a share of household income than families struggling to get by here on low wages. If lawmakers want to offer real tax relief, they should consider options that are targeted to those who need it most, including renters, such as through a Working Floridians Tax Rebate, a state version of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.“ “Floridians deserve real solutions to the state’s affordability issues, which include skyrocketing health care and energy costs. Instead, the governor is advancing a proposal that would put at risk local services that families here rely on — emergency services, children’s services, hospitals, disaster response, public schools, police and fire, waste management, libraries, and more — which could result in residents having to pay extra out-of-pocket fees for services that were previously funded with property tax revenue.” — Florida Policy Institute (FPI) CEO Sadaf Knight

However, any changes should require residents to pay under previous property tax guidelines for at least five years before qualifying for relief.

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