Orlando Brick Convention features life-sized LEGO models and interactive zones

ORLANDO, Fla. — LEGO fans will soon have a chance to see large displays, meet professional builders and create their own brick designs in Orlando.

The 4th annual Orlando Brick Convention will be held June 6 and 7 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Organizers said the event will feature professional LEGO artists from across the country, along with meet-and-greets with LEGO personalities, including cast members from the TV show “LEGO Masters.”

The convention will include life-sized LEGO models, fan-built displays and interactive build areas.

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Guests can also take part in the Construction Zone, where thousands of bricks will be available for hands-on building.

Other attractions include a Star Wars Zone, Brick Pits, Castle Build Zone, professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets, a Fan Zone and LEGO retail vendors selling merchandise, retired sets, new sets and hard-to-find items.

A portion of proceeds from the event will support Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children during the holidays.

Tickets are $14.99 and are available for either Saturday, June 6, or Sunday, June 7.

Organizers said tickets are expected to sell out. More information is available through the Orlando Brick Convention.

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