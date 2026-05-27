Barry University law student re-arrested on upgraded charges in Winter Park hidden camera case

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Winter Park Police have re-arrested a local law student on upgraded felony charges after investigators linked him to a series of hidden cameras placed in a public restroom near Park Avenue.

Nicolas Sebastian Esparza now faces one count of second-degree felony digital voyeurism and three counts of third-degree felony digital voyeurism.

Court records show investigators found three separate devices in the courtyard restroom on March 22, March 25, and April 28. According to a sworn arrest warrant affidavit filed by Detective Ronald Budde, the cameras captured 18 people without their knowledge.

The victims included adults, juveniles, and infants. One count was elevated to a second-degree felony because investigators confirmed one victim was under 16 years old.

The affidavit outlines how detectives connected the evidence. Surveillance footage shows a suspect placing the devices on multiple occasions. A Barry University School of Law professor reviewed still images from the video and identified Esparza as one of her students.

Traffic cameras tracked his vehicle near Park Avenue on the dates the cameras were discovered, and a prepaid gift card he used at a nearby coffee shop was linked to his cell phone number.

Despite the upgraded charges, Esparza remains out on bond. Under Florida law, new charges trigger a fresh arrest warrant, but bond is not automatically denied. A judge must determine whether the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community before changing release conditions. Prosecutors have not yet filed a motion to revoke his bond.

Esparza has pleaded not guilty to the allegations. Winter Park Police say the investigation is ongoing and more victims may come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been recorded without consent at the Park Avenue courtyard restroom is encouraged to contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-623-1200.

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