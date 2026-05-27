Help beautify Evergreen Cemetery with Keep Lake Beautiful

LEESBURG, Fla. — Keep Lake Beautiful is inviting community volunteers to help clean up and restore a cemetery in Leesburg.

The cleanup event will be held Saturday, May 30, from 9 a.m. to noon at Evergreen Cemetery, located at 10200 Bay St.

Organizers said volunteers will help restore the neglected cemetery and beautify the site to honor those buried there.

The event is being held in partnership with Project Evergreen Cemetery, a service organization focused on preserving the dignity, beauty and historical significance of Evergreen Cemetery through volunteer efforts.

Keep Lake Beautiful will provide tools, materials and guidance for volunteers.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old or accompanied by an adult.

Volunteer hours and documentation will be available after the event if needed.

Attendees are encouraged to wear outdoor clothing and bring sunscreen and insect repellent.

Volunteers can preregister online through Keep Lake Beautiful or sign up when they arrive.

Keep Lake Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and works to promote cleanup, beautification and environmental responsibility efforts across Lake County.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group