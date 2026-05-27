Winter Park hidden camera investigation expands, 18 alleged victims found

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Authorities in Winter Park reveal court documents with disturbing new details in a hidden camera probe linked to Park Avenue, showing more alleged victims than first reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nicolas Esparza was taken into custody on May 8–9 and has been re-arrested as the investigation expanded. Police now allege that at least 18 people—including adults, teenagers, and infants—appear in surveillance footage linked to the case.

Detectives say charges have been upgraded to felonies after identifying at least one alleged victim under the age of 16. In one instance described in the affidavit, a family reportedly worked with investigators to identify themselves and their young child in the footage.

Police say the number of alleged victims may continue to grow.

Authorities have not released the surveillance videos publicly. Channel 9 will continue to monitor this story and deliver updates as they become available.

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